Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CYH. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Shares of CYH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.77. 182,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,309. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $8.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $378.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.78.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.52) EPS. Analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 4,518.9% during the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 776,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 759,353 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth $403,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 383.7% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 250,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 198,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

