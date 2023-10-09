Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 3,183 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of RSP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,966,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,001. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77. The company has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.17.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

