Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $6.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,235 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,918,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,001,119. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

