Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 29,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $153.88. 672,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323,649. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.54 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $131.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.