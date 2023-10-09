Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,545 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT traded down $2.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,505,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,903,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.28 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,913,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

