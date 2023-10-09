Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CRK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of CRK stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.09. 1,714,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,057,511. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 11.1% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at $398,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 183.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

