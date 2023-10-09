Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,014,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,232,576,000 after buying an additional 4,112,351 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 72,563,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,931,577,000 after buying an additional 787,088 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.82. 5,275,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,002,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.49. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

