Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $3.58 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 458,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,897,000 after buying an additional 31,534 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,475,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,493. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.72. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

