Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on STZ. Wedbush raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $277.64.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

Constellation Brands stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $234.87. The stock had a trading volume of 137,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,123. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.03. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $872,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 500.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

