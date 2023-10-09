Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.45. 508,936 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 445,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $568.00 million, a PE ratio of -321.00 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.78 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 0.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

Featured Stories

