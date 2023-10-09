Crane (NYSE:CR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CR. TD Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.00.

NYSE CR traded up $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $90.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $95.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.08 and its 200 day moving average is $84.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.54%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Crane by 77.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 1,845.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Crane by 769.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

