Critical Comparison: Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) vs. Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) and Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Curaleaf and Happiness Development Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curaleaf 1 1 9 0 2.73 Happiness Development Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Curaleaf currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 208.06%. Given Curaleaf’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Curaleaf is more favorable than Happiness Development Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curaleaf $1.34 billion 1.99 -$370.10 million ($0.60) -7.03 Happiness Development Group $95.59 million 0.33 -$49.19 million $0.48 9.38

This table compares Curaleaf and Happiness Development Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Happiness Development Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Curaleaf. Curaleaf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Happiness Development Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Curaleaf and Happiness Development Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curaleaf -31.99% -23.38% -8.89% Happiness Development Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Curaleaf shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Happiness Development Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Happiness Development Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Happiness Development Group beats Curaleaf on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. Further, the company provides hemp-based CBD and cannabigerol products. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Happiness Development Group

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It also offers product marketing and e-commerce agency operation services under the Happy Buy platform to small and middle size businesses; and e-commerce solutions, internet information, and advertising services to the online stores or manufactures. In addition, the company provides secure transaction environment, automobile procurement, and financial services for automobile manufacturers under the Taochejun automobile sales platform. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Biotech Group Limited and changed its name to Happiness Development Group Limited in October 2022. Happiness Development Group Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

