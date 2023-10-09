Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.36

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.36 and last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 22655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Croda International from GBX 6,800 ($83.23) to GBX 5,600 ($68.54) in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($80.78) to GBX 6,500 ($79.56) in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($80.78) to GBX 6,800 ($83.23) in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($95.47) to GBX 6,500 ($79.56) in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($80.78) to GBX 6,300 ($77.11) in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Croda International Stock Down 6.8 %

Croda International Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average of $36.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

Featured Articles

