Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.09 and last traded at C$7.09. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.01.

Crown Capital Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown Capital Partners news, insider Charles Lawrence Frischer purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,600 shares of company stock worth $124,415 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Crown Capital Partners Company Profile

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, subordinated debt, recapitalizations, PIPES, industry consolidation, mezzanine, alternative debts, bridge loans, mezzanine debt, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies.

