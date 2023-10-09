CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CUBE. Truist Financial cut their target price on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CUBE

CubeSmart Stock Performance

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.98. The stock had a trading volume of 245,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,502. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $36.49 and a twelve month high of $48.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA raised its position in CubeSmart by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 66,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 34,394 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 703,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,438,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,280,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 45,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

(Get Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.