CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CVI. UBS Group decreased their price target on CVR Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CVR Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVI stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.07. The company had a trading volume of 200,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,538. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.61. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $42.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.44. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 77.36% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.02%.

Insider Transactions at CVR Energy

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 4,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $144,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,692,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,571,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 149,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $5,246,524.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,049,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,388,413.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $144,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,692,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,571,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,379,033 shares of company stock valued at $154,031,842 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in CVR Energy by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the second quarter worth about $100,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

