CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,425,416,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in CVS Health by 696.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $406,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,015,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.41. 1,870,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,920,418. The company has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.62 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.04.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.28.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVS

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.