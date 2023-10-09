Dana (NYSE:DAN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.33.

Dana stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,228. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.59. Dana has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.46.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dana will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Dana’s payout ratio is -27.40%.

In related news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 14,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $275,457.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,803.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $575,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,975 shares in the company, valued at $287,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James D. Kellett sold 14,437 shares of Dana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $275,457.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,279 shares in the company, valued at $119,803.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Dana by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 0.8% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 109,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Dana by 15.7% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Dana by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 462,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

