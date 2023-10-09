DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Achieves Market Cap of $6.50 Million

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $6.50 million and $173,831.66 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

