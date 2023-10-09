DEI 24 Hour Volume Tops $11.75 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and $11.75 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEI has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.37 or 0.00229510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00013300 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

