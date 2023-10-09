Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.69 and last traded at $6.77. Approximately 112,898 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 254,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Despegar.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Despegar.com from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $447.23 million, a PE ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.96.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 246.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

