DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

DHI Group Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:DHX traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.95. 14,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,867. The company has a market cap of $139.65 million, a P/E ratio of 72.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $6.56.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. DHI Group had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $38.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in DHI Group by 333.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 378,700.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in DHI Group during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

