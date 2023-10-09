Diamondback Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 8,165 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 34% compared to the average daily volume of 6,103 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,340,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,237,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,340,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,237,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,092. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 17.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,662 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.39.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $4.88 on Monday, reaching $156.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,690. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.01.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.44%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

