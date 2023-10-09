DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DKS. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.17.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.71. 259,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.91. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at $18,721,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 2,200 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandeep Mathrani acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,700.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

