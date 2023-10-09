Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.50.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.26. The stock had a trading volume of 312,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $133.39. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 90.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.30%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

