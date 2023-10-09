Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dillard’s from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of Dillard’s stock traded up $2.58 on Thursday, hitting $303.59. 36,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,925. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $263.86 and a 1-year high of $417.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $331.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.22.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $7.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $3.32. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 46.53%. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 39.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDS. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 15.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

Featured Articles

