DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Upgraded at Handelsbanken

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Handelsbanken from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Danske cut DSV A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DSV A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,280.00.

DSV A/S Price Performance

Shares of DSV A/S stock traded up $1.59 on Monday, hitting $93.22. 22,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,244. DSV A/S has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $112.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.07.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. DSV A/S had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that DSV A/S will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

