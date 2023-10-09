Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DCO. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ducommun in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ducommun has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Get Ducommun alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ducommun

Ducommun Stock Up 2.7 %

Ducommun stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.16. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.49. The company has a market capitalization of $657.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $187.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.14 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 6.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ducommun

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 45.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ducommun by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.