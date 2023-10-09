EAC (EAC) Price Tops $0.0011

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One EAC token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. EAC has a total market capitalization of $320,522.50 and approximately $8.55 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EAC has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00228621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00013282 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106841 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

