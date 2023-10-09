Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DEA. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.70.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

DEA traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.36. 292,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,489. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 378.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 13.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 156,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 55,703 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,517,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,849,000 after buying an additional 758,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

