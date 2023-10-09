eCash Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, eCash has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One eCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. eCash has a market cap of $463.40 million and approximately $7.86 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,606.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $218.88 or 0.00792745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00123836 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014021 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000298 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,521,073,423,093 coins and its circulating supply is 19,521,117,173,093 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

