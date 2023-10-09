Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 229,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.7% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $107,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.1 %

LLY stock traded up $5.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $571.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,248,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.43, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $542.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $601.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.65.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total transaction of $119,996,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total transaction of $119,996,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,983,810 shares in the company, valued at $57,131,748,872.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 693,246 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,820,977. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

