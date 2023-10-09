ELIS (XLS) Price Hits $0.0390 on Major Exchanges

ELIS (XLS) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $7.80 million and $1,831.35 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0390 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00020706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00015530 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013234 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,661.75 or 1.00022087 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03921573 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,982.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.