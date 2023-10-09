Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,506,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,807,573. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 103.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III bought 50,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $689,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,769,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,348,191.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,069,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $689,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,769,267 shares in the company, valued at $93,348,191.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,000. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220,435 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in Energy Transfer by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 42,600,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $505,669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361,035 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,241,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,054 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 26,633,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $316,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

