ENI (NYSE:E) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 159,116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 315,041 shares.The stock last traded at $31.56 and had previously closed at $31.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

ENI Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.02.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.57 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 7.73%. Research analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.4725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This is a boost from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 4.5%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 2,729.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 1.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

