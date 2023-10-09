EOS (EOS) Trading Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $599.18 million and approximately $68.37 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001963 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002585 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002686 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001752 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,105,035,400 coins and its circulating supply is 1,105,041,626 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.