EOS Price Hits $0.54 on Top Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001958 BTC on exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $597.28 million and approximately $64.05 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002350 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002679 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001823 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,105,009,529 coins and its circulating supply is 1,105,014,746 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

