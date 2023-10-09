ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ePlus from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

ePlus Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PLUS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,560. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.22. ePlus has a one year low of $40.88 and a one year high of $75.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.40 and its 200-day moving average is $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.42. ePlus had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $574.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that ePlus will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ePlus

In other news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $322,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,057.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $322,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,057.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 6,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $434,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,407 shares of company stock worth $2,591,832 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ePlus by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,721,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,832,000 after purchasing an additional 155,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,094,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,025,000 after buying an additional 73,632 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 3.9% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,972,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,078,000 after buying an additional 73,406 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,157,000 after buying an additional 27,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,726,000 after buying an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

