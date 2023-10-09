Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.75 and last traded at C$7.88. 53,583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 153,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.95.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Equinox Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$5.40 to C$7.20 in a report on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equinox Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.88.

In other Equinox Gold news, Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 4,000 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total transaction of C$28,000.00.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

