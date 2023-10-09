EthereumFair (ETF) Tops One Day Volume of $825,338.82

EthereumFair (ETF) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, EthereumFair has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. EthereumFair has a total market cap of $39.16 million and approximately $825,338.82 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EthereumFair token can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumFair Token Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official message board is medium.com/@ethereumfair. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EthereumFair is etherfair.org.

EthereumFair Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.31876655 USD and is up 3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $646,393.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EthereumFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EthereumFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

