Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.60

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CUYTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get Etn. Fr. Colruyt alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Stock Performance

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Cuts Dividend

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.