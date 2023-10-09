Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Euronav from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronav in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.89.

Get Euronav alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Euronav

Euronav Price Performance

Euronav stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,316,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,460. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.66. Euronav has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $21.00.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). Euronav had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 45.95%. The company had revenue of $311.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronav will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Euronav

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Euronav by 387.4% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 144,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 114,636 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in Euronav by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 35,860 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,712,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Euronav by 50.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,524,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,418,000 after buying an additional 848,897 shares in the last quarter.

Euronav Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.