ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EXLS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ExlService from $35.00 to $32.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ExlService in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on ExlService to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.56. The stock had a trading volume of 52,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,798. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 11.11%. Equities research analysts predict that ExlService will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 25,995 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $733,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,857.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after acquiring an additional 67,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,436,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,799,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,137,000 after purchasing an additional 39,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 60.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,046,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,991,000 after purchasing an additional 393,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

