EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $8.34. 26,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,692. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $459.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.24.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. EZCORP had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $255.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EZPW. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 128.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 3,041.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 3,041.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

