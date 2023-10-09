Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stephens lowered shares of Fastenal from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

FAST stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.34. 405,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,799. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.58. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $59.43.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.07%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 798,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,071,000 after purchasing an additional 120,350 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

