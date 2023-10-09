Fei USD (FEI) Achieves Market Cap of $34.40 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003570 BTC on exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $34.40 million and approximately $43,246.62 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007170 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00020726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00015529 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013249 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,616.44 or 1.00021934 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,162,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,903,925 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,162,592.66866397 with 34,903,925.28590169 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98242163 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $39,282.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

