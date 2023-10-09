Fetch.ai Trading Down 7.1% This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $168.18 million and approximately $19.61 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00034540 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00024699 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00010607 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003161 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 812,337,298 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

