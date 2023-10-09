Financial Guidance Group Inc. Has $500,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,366,000 after purchasing an additional 541,820 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,673,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,501,000 after purchasing an additional 617,344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,248,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,073,000 after buying an additional 170,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,210,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,589,000 after buying an additional 591,652 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $212.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

