First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $1.91 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,065 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 1.3% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $186.66. 2,511,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,583,580. The firm has a market cap of $112.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $243.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.49 and a 200 day moving average of $211.99.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.06.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

