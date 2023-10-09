First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,680,000 after acquiring an additional 283,105 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $394.37. 1,707,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,845,473. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $315.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $405.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.